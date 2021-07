NEW ORLEANS — The “Mercedes-Benz Superdome” is no more! Well, the dome is still there, but the name is coming down.

The 10-year contract with Mercedes-Benz for the naming rights officially ended on Tuesday. Now the Saints organization and state leaders are looking for a new sponsor.

Earlier this year, Caesars Entertainment was named as a potential suitor. If that happens, Caesars would become the first gambling-related sponsor of an NFL-stadium.