Saints WR Michael Thomas will most likely not play again this season, as announced on Thursday by Saints head coach Dennis Allen.

The single-season NFL receptions record holder (2019) is battling a second dislocated toe.

Thomas only played in just three games this season, after coming off an entire season missed in 2021 & missed over half the 2020 season.

New Orleans will place Thomas on Injured Reserve, meaning he will be out for at least the next four games.

The Saints are currently preparing for a Monday Night Football showdown at home against the Baltimore Ravens.