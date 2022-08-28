NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis officially announced seven roster moves made by the team Sunday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Saints, the team has waived defensive back, Brian Allen, defensive tackle Josh Black, tackle Derrick Kelly, cornerback Quenton Meeks, running back Abram Smith and tackle Khalique Washington and reached an injury settlement with wide receiver Kevin White (released off of Injured Reserve).

The Saints will return to practice tomorrow and must trim their roster down to 53 players by Tuesday afternoon.