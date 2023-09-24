GREEN BAY, Wisc. (BRPROUD) – The New Orleans Saints fell to the Green Bay Packers 18-17 after losing quarterback Derek Carr early in the third quarter with a shoulder injury.

Carr’s injury occurred after getting sacked on third down early in the third. He walked off the field under his power, went to the medical tent, then walked back to the locker room. Carr got X-rays on his shoulder during the game, per the television broadcast.

Carr was taken to a local hospital to run additional tests, according to Ian Rapoport.

The Saints have struggled to start fast and score touchdowns in the first half through the first two weeks, that wasn’t the case Sunday. Carr connected with tight end Jimmy Graham on New Orleans’ second drive of the game to put the Saints up 7-0.

The touchdown was Graham’s first of the season and first regular-season touchdown in a Saints uniform since December 21, 2014.

Carr finished the game 13-18 for 103 yards and a touchdown after exiting the game in the third quarter.

Then in the second quarter, New Orleans got their first punt return touchdown since 2019 when wide receiver Rashid Shaheed used his lighting-fast speed to return a punt 76 yards to extend the Saints lead to 14-0. Shaheed’s punt return was the first punt return touchdown by the Saints since a 53-yard return on September 22, 2019, at Seattle.

The Saints defense created havoc in the second quarter, led by cornerback Alontae Taylor, who was stepping up for a depleted Saints secondary with cornerback Paulson Adebo inactive with a hamstring injury. Taylor had two pass breakups and got his first sack of his career which dropped Packers quarterback Jordan Love for a 14-yard loss on 3rd down.

New Orleans’ offense stalled at the end of the half, unable to find the endzone on third in goal, resulting in a 25-yard field goal by kicker Blake Grupe to go up 17-0 at the half.

Saints starting right guard Cesar Ruiz left the game in the first half with a concussion. James Hurst then shifted to right guard and Andrus Pete came in at left guard on the offensive line to finish out the game.

The Saints started the second half off with cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr., intercepting Love, making it the third-straight game that the Saints’ defense has an interception. However, the offense stalled with Carr getting sacked and injuring his shoulder on the ensuing offensive drive.

Former Saints starting quarterback Jameis Winston took over the offense late in the third quarter for Carr. On his first drive, Winston was 1-3 for five yards. The Saints punted after 6 plays in Winston’s first drive.

The New Orleans defense held the Packers scoreless until 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter when kicker Anders Carlson knocked in a 38-yard field goal to make it 17-3 Saints.

The Packers kept wearing down the Saints’ defense, finding the endzone in the fourth quarter. Love rushed in for a 1-yard touchdown. Green Bay then went for two, converting when Love found Samouri Toure to make it 17-11 Saints.

From there, all the momentum was in the Packers’ favor. Green Bay took its first lead of the game with 2:27 left in the game when Love connected with Romeo Doubs for the 8-yard touchdown to go up 18-17.

The Saints had a chance to win it with 1:05 left, however, Grupe missed the 46-yard field goal wide right.