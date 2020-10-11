NFL announces schedule changes

Severe Weather Tools

The New Orleans Saints stand for the National Anthem while the Green Bay Packers did not take to the field until after the Anthem, before an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Release provided by the NFL:

The Denver Broncos at New England Patriots game will be played in Week 6 on Sunday, October 18 at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.
The Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills Week 6 game moves from Thursday, October 15 to Monday, October 19 at 5:00 p.m. ET on FOX/NFL Network/Amazon.
The New York Jets at Miami Dolphins game moves from Week 10 to Week 6 at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.
The New York Jets at Los Angeles Chargers game moves from Week 6 to Week 11 on Sunday, November 22 at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.
The Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers game moves from Week 8 to Week 7 on Sunday, October 25 at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.
The Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos game moves from Week 11 to Week 8 on Sunday, November 1 at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.
The Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins game moves from Week 7 to Week 10 on Sunday, November 15 at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.
The Miami Dolphins at Denver Broncos game moves from Week 6 to Week 11 at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.
The team by team changes:
Denver Broncos
Bye moves from Week 8 to Week 5
Denver Broncos at New England Patriots moves from Week 5 to Week 6
Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos moves from Week 11 to Week 8
Miami Dolphins at Denver Broncos moves from Week 6 to Week 11
New England Patriots
Bye moves from Week 6 to Week 5
Denver Broncos at New England Patriots moves from Week 5 to Week 6
Buffalo Bills
Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills Week 6 game moves from Thursday, October 15 to Monday, October 19.
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills Week 6 game moves from Thursday, October 15 to Monday, October 19.
Los Angeles Chargers
Bye moves from Week 10 to Week 6
Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers moves from Week 8 to Week 7
Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos moves from Week 11 to Week 8
Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins moves from Week 7 to Week 10
New York Jets at Los Angeles Chargers moves from Week 6 to Week 11
Miami Dolphins
New York Jets at Miami Dolphins moves from Week 10 to Week 6
Bye moves from Week 11 to Week 7
Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins moves from Week 7 to Week 10
Miami Dolphins at Denver Broncos moves from Week 6 to Week 11
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers moves from Week 8 to Week 7
Bye moves from Week 7 to Week 8
New York Jets
New York Jets at Miami Dolphins moves from Week 10 to Week 6
Bye moves from Week 11 to Week 10
New York Jets at Los Angeles Chargers moves from Week 6 to Week 11
The updated weekly schedules (all times ET):
Week 5
Sunday, October 11
Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons
1:00 PM
FOX
Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens
1:00 PM
CBS
Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans
1:00 PM
CBS
Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs
1:00 PM
CBS
Arizona Cardinals at New York Jets
1:00 PM
FOX
Philadelphia Eagles at Pittsburgh Steelers
1:00 PM
FOX
Los Angeles Rams at Washington Football Team
1:00 PM
FOX
Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers
4:05 PM
FOX
Indianapolis Colts at Cleveland Browns
4:25 PM
CBS
New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys
4:25 PM
CBS
Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks
8:20 PM
NBC
Monday, October 12
Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans Saints
8:15 PM
ESPN
Tuesday, October 13
Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans
7:00 PM
CBS
Week 5 Byes: Denver Broncos, Detroit LionsGreen Bay Packers, New England Patriots
Week 6
Sunday, October 18
Chicago Bears at Carolina Panthers
1:00 PM
FOX
Cincinnati Bengals at Indianapolis Colts
1:00 PM
FOX
Detroit Lions at Jacksonville Jaguars
1:00 PM
FOX
Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings
1:00 PM
FOX
Denver Broncos at New England Patriots
1:00 PM
CBS
Washington Football Team at New York Giants
1:00 PM
FOX
Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles
1:00 PM
CBS
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers
1:00 PM
CBS
Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans
1:00 PM
CBS
New York Jets at Miami Dolphins
4:05 PM
CBS
Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4:25 PM
FOX
Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers
8:20 PM
NBC
Monday, October 19
Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills
5:00 PM
FOX/NFLN/Amazon
Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys
8:15 PM
ESPN
 
Week 6 Byes: Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks
Week 7
Thursday, October 22
New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles
8:20 PM
FOX/NFLN/Amazon
Sunday, October 25
Detroit Lions at Atlanta Falcons
1:00 PM
FOX
Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals
1:00 PM
CBS
Green Bay Packers at Houston Texans
1:00 PM
FOX
Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints
1:00 PM
FOX
Buffalo Bills at New York Jets
1:00 PM
CBS
Pittsburgh Steelers at Tennessee Titans
1:00 PM
CBS
Dallas Cowboys at Washington Football Team
1:00 PM
FOX
Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals
4:05 PM
FOX
Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos
4:25 PM
CBS
Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers
4:25 PM
CBS
San Francisco 49ers at New England Patriots
4:25 PM
CBS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Las Vegas Raiders
8:20 PM
NBC
Monday, October 26
Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams
8:15 PM
ESPN
Week 7 Byes: Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings​
Week 8
Thursday, October 29
Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers
8:20 PM
FOX/NFLN/Amazon
Sunday, November 1
Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens
1:00 PM
CBS
New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills
1:00 PM
CBS
Tennessee Titans at Cincinnati Bengals
1:00 PM
CBS
Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns
1:00 PM
FOX
Indianapolis Colts at Detroit Lions
1:00 PM
CBS
Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers
1:00 PM
FOX
New York Jets at Kansas City Chiefs
1:00 PM
CBS
Los Angeles Rams at Miami Dolphins
1:00 PM
FOX
Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos
4:05 PM
CBS
New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears
4:25 PM
FOX
San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks
4:25 PM
FOX
Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
8:20 PM
NBC
Monday, November 2
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Giants
8:15 PM
ESPN
Week 8 Byes: Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Washington Football Team
Week 10
Thursday, November 12
Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans
8:20 PM
FOX/NFLN/Amazon
Sunday, November 15
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers
1:00 PM
FOX
Houston Texans at Cleveland Browns
1:00 PM
FOX
Washington Football Team at Detroit Lions
1:00 PM
FOX
Jacksonville Jaguars at Green Bay Packers
1:00 PM
FOX
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants
1:00 PM
FOX
Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers
1:00 PM
FOX
Buffalo Bills at Arizona Cardinals
4:05 PM
CBS
Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders
4:05 PM
CBS
Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins
4:05 PM
CBS
Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams
4:25 PM
FOX
San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints
4:25 PM
FOX
Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots
8:20 PM
NBC
Monday, November 16
Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears
8:15 PM
ESPN
Week 10 Byes: Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets
Week 11
Thursday, November 19
Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks
8:20 PM
FOX/NFLN/Amazon

Sunday, November 22
Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens
1:00 PM
CBS
Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers
1:00 PM
FOX
Philadelphia Eagles at Cleveland Browns
1:00 PM
FOX
New England Patriots at Houston Texans
1:00 PM
CBS
Green Bay Packers at Indianapolis Colts
1:00 PM
FOX
Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars
1:00 PM
CBS
Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints
1:00 PM
FOX
Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Football Team
1:00 PM
CBS
Miami Dolphins at Denver Broncos
4:05 PM
CBS
New York Jets at Los Angeles Chargers
4:05 PM
CBS
Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings
4:25 PM
FOX
Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders
8:20 PM
NBC
Monday, November 23
Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8:15 PM
ESPN
Week 11 Byes: Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers

