NFL relaxes COVID restrictions for fully-vaccinated players, coaches

FRIDAY: We start off sunny this morning, but clouds and humidity increase by this afternoon. Rain bands may arrive as early as mid afternoon with isolated to scattered showers and rumbles of thunder. It also could be breezy later today, with winds from the southeast at 10 to 15 mph. Afternoon highs will reach the low 90s, but with the increasing humidity it will feel like the mid to upper 90s in some areas.

FATHERS DAY WEEKEND: Unfortunately, it looks like the weekend will mainly wet as a tropical system affects our region. A disturbance in the southwest Gulf of Mexico, called "Potential Tropical Cyclone #3" is a disorganized mass of showers and thunderstorms, but confidence remains high that it will get a little better organized as it slowly slides to the north. It is expected to become Tropical Storm Claudette by landfall. It will likely come ashore in Louisiana sometime on Saturday, and will bring gusty winds and heavy rain to parts of Louisiana and Mississippi over the weekend.