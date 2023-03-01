NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) released Wednesday its first ever team report cards based on a survey of around 1,300 NFL players. While the New Orleans Saints received good marks in seven of the eight categories, the team ranked tied for last in Food Service & Nutrition, and therefore received a grade of F-.

Here’s the NFLPA’s explanation for the failing grade: “The most common concern for Saints players is the cafeteria, as they are only one of three teams in the NFL that do not provide three meals per day to their players, and the food is rated as the 4th worst in the NFL.”

The Saints rank 10th overall in the NFLPA report cards, being 1st in the team travel category and top 5 in treatment of families.

NFLPA’s Breakdown of Key Categories

Photo courtesy of NFLPA.com