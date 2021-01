NEW ORLEANS, LA (BRPROUD) – The Saints 2020 season comes to an end in the Divisional Round falling to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-20.

New Orleans turned the ball over four times. The Bucs scored 21 points off turnovers.

After the loss, Saints quarterback Drew Brees was asked if this was his final game and he said he was going to give himself time to think it over.

