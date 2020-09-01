Payton details the challenges of roster cuts with unique preseason calendar

NEW ORLEANS, LA (BRPROUD) – With a shortened offseason and zero preseason games, the Saints coaching staff meet its greatest challenge so far in camp. Saturday by 3pm central time, NFL clubs must reduce rosters to 53 players.

“I think one of the challenges always during training camp, and in this case without preseason games, you’re in a race to prepare to get ready for that first game,” said Saints head coach Sean Payton.

Under the new CBA, NFL teams can now have 16 players on the practice squad and four can be protected from other teams on a weekly basis.

For more on the story, click the video provided.