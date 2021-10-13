Pete Werner has emerged as an asset for the Saints

BATON ROUGE, LA. – Pete Werner was drafted in the second round in 2021 and has earned Sean Payton’s respect.



The linebacker’s leg injury in August set him back, now he’s in the starting unit. Werner’s best game came from the Giants. He had 10 tackles and one for a toss.

“He’s doing well, he’s smart, has good instincts,” said head coach Sean Payton. “There’s things that come up in a game that maybe that he hadn’t seen as much as at the college game. But he’s one of those guys that functionally can correct a mistake and then not let it repeat and it’s good to see his progress.”



“I am feeling a little bit more confident day by day,” said linebacker Pete Werner. “Making plays definitely helps my confidence, so that helps and that will only continue to build as reps continue to go.”

Werner also credits his success from talks with his dad, Greg Werner, who was a tight end in the NFL.