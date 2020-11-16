Quick Report: Details of Drew Brees’ injury in Saints 27-13 win vs. 49ers

NEW ORLEANS, LA (BRPROUD) – Saints quarterback Drew Brees has recently been on the Saints injury report list, limited with a right shoulder injury and now is facing something more serious with a rib injury.

During the second quarter of the Saints win over the 49ers, Brees took a big hit that was called for roughing the passer.

He said he didn’t feel right after the play, finished out the half, and then decided to take himself out of the game not because of pain, but because he said he didn’t feel he could be effective.

