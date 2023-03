NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Saints defensive tackle Malcolm Roach and cornerback Isaac Yiadom said they are excited to be back with the Saints.

Roach, a free agent from Baton Rouge, joined the Saints in 2020, and has played in 29 league games. Last season, he had 26 tackles, including 14 solo.

Yiadom played in 6 games for the Saints last season, with 2 tackles. He was a 3rd round pick of the Broncos in 2018. He has also played for the Giants, and Packers.