Rookie QB Ian Book’s first NFL start was anything but pretty

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 27: Emmanuel Ogbah #91 of the Miami Dolphins sacks Ian Book #16 of the New Orleans Saints in the fourth quarter of the game at Caesars Superdome on December 27, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LA. – The Saints knew going into this game it was going to be a challenge with 22 players on COVID reserve and rookie quarterback Ian Book making his first start with just one walkthrough to prepare. Book completed 11 of 26 passes for 79 yards.

However, Miami prevailed. The Saints lost a scrappy Dolphins team who has the best pass rush and most sacks in the league. They increases their win streak to seven games since 1985. Miami sacked New Orleans eight times, with 14 QB hits. At one point, the Dolphins held the Saints to just 104 total yards of offense.

Most players who are on COVID reserve including Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian are expected to be back next week when the Saints face the Carolina Panthers at home next Sunday.