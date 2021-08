NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 30: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints reacts during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 30, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The Saints have two talented quarterbacks in their first season without Drew Brees, but Taysom Hill’s versatility could be too valuable to box into QB1.

–Video via NBC Sports–