The New Orleans Saints defense had a simple game plan heading into the match-up at home against the Dallas Cowboys, don’t allow quarterback Dak Prescott to make explosive plays downfield and stop the run game.

Prescott didn’t find a single Dallas player downfield in the end zone in the game and the Cowboys only tallied 2.3 yards per rush.

The bad news, the Saints offense continued to struggle with penalties.

