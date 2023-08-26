Watch WGNO News at 6 p.m. for Jack Culotta’s report and Ed Daniels’ ‘Editorial’ on the Saints kicker battle.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — With a preseason win Sunday over the Texans, the New Orleans Saints can accomplish a somewhat meaningless feat, but a feat, nonetheless. That is, it will be the first undefeated preseason in the organization’s history.

As for the other kind of feet, the kicker battle is heating up as both Wil Lutz and Blake Grupe are expected to battle on Sunday night in the Caesars Superdome. Lutz missed two of seven kicks (from 46 and 54 yards out) but made the long one (56) at Friday’s practice in the Superdome, while Grupe made all seven including a 59-yarder that hit the cross bar and went in.

“It’s all being evaluated,” head coach Dennis Allen said Friday. “Ultimately for the kickers, it’s who puts it through the uprights most consistently. I mean, that’s ultimately what it’s all about. I think both those guys have done well and had good camps. They’ve performed well in the game.”

For all position battles, Allen said, “There’s still a lot of decisions to be made. There’s still a good opportunity for guys to make a good impression. And so I think [the final preseason game] is important for a lot of guys.”

The Saints host the Texans on Sunday night at 7 p.m. in the Superdome.