METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Saints have announced their 53-man roster that includes nine total rookies, all seven from this year’s draft class plus two undrafted rookie specialists in kicker Blake Grupe and punter Lou Hedley.

Blake Grupe, K

Lou Hedley, P

The Saints cut 8 players, including notable veterans in linebacker Jaylon Smith and cornerback Bradley Roby. Head coach Dennis Allen said there is a chance that Smith could be back in New Orleans, but that cutting Roby was extremely difficult.

Second-year training camp standout Alontae Taylor is expected to fill Roby’s role as the Saints’ slot corner.

Alontae Taylor, CB

Zach Wood, Long Snapper