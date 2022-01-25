NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Tuesday, January 25, 2022, Sean Payton announced he will no longer be coaching the Saints for the 2022 season.

With the announcement, many reactions came from local officials, public figures, and Saints players.

Saints defensive end, Cam Jordan spoke with WGNO’s Tamica Lee over the phone about the news.

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) celebrates his sack of Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. The Saints won 18-10. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Jordan also commented on the announcement on Twitter.

“ I have the highest and utmost respect for Coach Sean Payton. Thankful to be drafted and coached for 11 years at this organization under him…The time, energy & effort that he put in this organization is unmatched…there will never be another coach like Sean Payton.” Cam Jordan

Alex Smith of the San Francisco 49ers is hit by Roman Harper of the New Orleans Saints during a preseason game at Louisiana Superdome on August 12, 2011 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Roman Harper also spoke with WGNO. In his statement, he said he was not expecting the announcement.

“I’m not shocked. Sean has been coaching there for 15+ years. Nature runs its course sometimes and this is an example of that. Plus at some point you get drained and burned out. I’ve seen Sean’s kids grow up!!! And he probably hasn’t seen as much of them growing up as he wanted to either. That matters to us all more and more as we get older. Appreciate everything he did for me, my career and family. We will always be closer than just plays and player/coach!!! He’s not done. We will see him still involved in football. Just don’t know that exact roll right now” Roman Harper

Pierre Thomas of the New Orleans Saints on November 21, 2013. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Saints running back, Pierre Thomas is happy for his coach.

“I’m happy for him and wish him the best at whatever he decides to tackle next in his professional career. Coach is a premier motivator and I loved that he always incorporated the real world into the game with his outside-the-box approach. Coach Payton is a teacher, a friend, our fearless leader, and was wildly passionate about his craft. I appreciate everything he has done for me, my teammates, the Saints organization, and the Who Dat Nation! We will walk together forever. Who Dat. 44.” C. Pierre Thomas Jr.

Garrett Hartley (Photo: WGNO)

Garrett Hartley made a statement telling WGNO how much he appreciates Payton.

“Words can’t explain my appreciation for Sean. For the opportunity, he gave me personally, to his oversight and leadership as a coach. I wish him well on his next endeavor and am forever thankful for my time around him.” Garrett Hartley

Saints long snapper, Zach Wood also said thank you to Payton.

“First off, I’d like to thank Sean for theopportunity of a lifetime to play for theSaints and for taking a chance on me. Heinspired the players to play hard and playfor each other. The Saints have one of, if notthe best, team cultures in the NFL and that’sall credit to him. He’s a tremendous leaderand a relentless competitor. Saints nationlost a great person and coach! He will bemissed! Hats off to an incredible career.” Zach Wood, Saints Long snapper 49

Along with Saints players, local officials commented.

Here is what New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell had to say about the news:

“Sean Payton delivered the first-ever Super Bowl to the City of New Orleans, and for over 16 years, he made the Saints a force to be reckoned with. Thank you, Coach Payton, for all that you did for the WhoDat nation!” Mayor LaToya Cantrell

She also made a post on Twitter.

U.S Senator Bill Cassidy showed his appreciation to Payton in a post on social media on Twitter.