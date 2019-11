Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is on pace to finish the season with 2,521 yards from scrimmage, which would set a new NFL single season record.

Looking to stall that pace, is the New Orleans Saints defense who rank 3rd in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game (85.3).

The Panthers (5-5) and Saints (8-2) meet in New Orleans on Sunday.

