NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — After more than a decade as the Saints head coach, Sean Payton will not return to New Orleans for the 2022 NFL season.

Payton made the announcement at a press conference at 3 p.m. on Monday.

“I don’t know what’s next,” admitted Payton. “I have not spoken to anyone from a media outlet relative to doing television or radio. Maybe that opportunity arises, but every time I read something that says he is in line for this job, I call my agent Don [Yee]and say ‘Don, did you hear something, but I have not heard anything?’

“I think I’d like to do that. I think I’d be pretty good at it.”

Payton continued by saying he has not ruled out a return to coaching.

“I don’t like the word retirement. Mr. [Tom Benson] didn’t like it either.,” Payton said. “I still have a vision for doing things in football, and I’ll be honest with you, that might be coaching again, at some point. I don’t think it’s this year. I think maybe in the future. But that’s not where my heart is right now – it’s not at all.”

The news comes just two weeks after the Saints were eliminated from the playoffs. Ian Rappoport, with the NFL Network, took to social media to make the announcement.

“We don’t know. Who knows? We’ll find out soon enough I guess. I don’t think any of us know, but he will let us know soon enough.” This was the response from New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson at her press event early Monday afternoon in regards to rumors surrounding Payton’s future with the team.

Regarding his 16 years (15 seasons) with the Saints, Payton spoke highly of the ‘Who Dat Nation.’

“This fan base has been amazing,” said Payton, who proclaimed New Orleans as by far “one of the most difficult places to play.”