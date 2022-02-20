Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, the Rams try for a top-shelf quarterback and it pays off with a title.

Should the Saints with a talented roster do the same?

We discuss.

Loyola hoops … a special team hoping for their version of March Madness.

Wolfpack head coach Stacy Hollowell joins us in the studio.

And the college baseball season is here and for Southeastern that means a tougher schedule, and increased expectations.

On his team, Matt Riser wants to know, who’s who.

We are definitely up in the WGNO Sports Zone.

Plus, host Ed Daniels’ ‘Ed-itorial’ and final rants.

The Sports Zone Podcast is also available via Apple Podcasts on iTunes.