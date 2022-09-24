Watch Sports Zone at 10:30 p.m. on NOLA 38 'The CW' every Friday night!

Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, the Saints quarterback, how bad is he hurting?

Can the Saints, as road favorites, get it done at Carolina?

We chat Black and Gold.

Big game uptown Saturday night. Two rivals get together. Both, know the other, very well.

A Greenie and a Golden Eagle make their picks – and so does Richie and Ed Daniels.

And, the Tigers – coming off a terrific second half against Mississippi State – are they ascending quickly?

We hope to raise our games as well, in the WGNO Sports Zone.

