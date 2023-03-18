Watch Sports Zone at 10:30 p.m. on NOLA 38 'The CW' every Friday night!

(WGNO) — Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, the Saints introduce their newest haul of free agents, has a club with very little cap space already aced the offseason?

Our fearless panel weighs in.

Derek Carr aces the press conference, but is he the perfect fit at quarterback, and in the Saints’ locker room?

We’ll also hear from Saints tight end Juwan Johnson, with something to prove every day.

The Pelicans are a mess. Are they the NBA’s biggest underachiever?

And, strange days at UNO. What a public statement about the future of the men’s basketball program means for its head coach…

