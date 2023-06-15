METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — After the final day of Saints minicamp, Taysom Hill spoke to media in the press conference room and Cam Jordan talked in the locker room.

“I think this year is the first time that we’ve been able to go back and we looked at 17 games and looked at rep count, where that was, and what I was being asked to do. And so now we can tailor that to what they’re asking me to do on the practice field. And the hope is that we start to expand that,” Hill said when discussing his various offensive roles and expectations.

WGNO asked Cam Jordan, “How much better was this team at the end of last season?”

“I don’t know how to answer that,” Jordan said with a laugh before recalling that the Saints beat the NFC conference champion Eagles on January 1, 2022. “I thought we were looking pretty good. Did we beat Philadelphia? We ended the year well, but that being said, I think we have a lot of poise and a position to be good, but who cares about June?”