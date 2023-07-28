NEW ORLEANS — Former LSU and St. Aug standout, Trai Turner, was carted off the field Friday at New Orleans Saints training camp after suffering a quad injury.

Turner was seen shaking his head in disbelief as he was taken into the Saints facility.

Hours later, ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported that Turner will miss the entire 2023 season.

Trai Turner signed a one-year deal with the Saints Tuesday, just three days before his season-ending injury.

Turner was selected by the Carolina Panthers in the 3rd round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He was a five-time pro-bowler with the Panthers from 2014-2019.

He spent one year with the Los Angeles Chargers (2020), Pittsburgh Steelers (2021), and Washington Commanders (2022) before signing with his hometown team.