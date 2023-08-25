NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — With a preseason win Sunday over the Texans, the New Orleans Saints can accomplish a somewhat meaningless feat, but a feat, nonetheless. That is, it will be the first undefeated preseason in the organization’s history.

As for the other kind of feet, the kicker battle is heating up as both Wil Lutz and Blake Grupe are expected to battle on Sunday night in the Caesars Superdome. Lutz missed two of seven kicks but made the long one (56 yards) at Friday’s practice in the Superdome, while Grupe made all seven including a 59-yarder.

While Dennis Allen only named Derek Carr and Demario Davis specifically as “rested starters,” it seems very likely that none of the “veteran starters” will see the field Sunday.

Linebacker Jaylon Smith also spoke to the media after practice.