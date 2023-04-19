NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Former Saints quarterback Drew Brees is giving a ring endorsement to new Saints quarterback Derek Carr.

Brees spoke with the media after playing in Wednesday’s Pro-Am at the Zurich Classic.

Among the spectators at the Pro-Am Wednesday (April 19), were former teammate Steve Gleason and his family.

Brees quarterbacked the Saints for 15 seasons. In his NFL career, he threw for 80,358 yards leading the Saints to a Super Bowl title in February of 2010 and started in three NFC championship games.