NEW ORLEANS — Cam Jordan entered Sunday’s contest against the Eagles just 2.5 sacks shy of Rickey Jackson’s sack record (115) and ended the game as the New Orleans Saints all-time sack leader with 115.5.

Jordan’s five solo tackles, three sacks, one tackle for loss, and a forced fumble helped seal the record and the New Orleans Saints third consecutive win.

Jordan was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

“It was great to accomplish a feat that I thought I wanted the last few years, but I want wins more. That’s what I found out. I want playoffs more. I want the team to have success. I want all my guys to eat. I think the personal accolade and again we can talk about it at the end of the season, but, for what it was three sacks on the game sort of to help secure the win and that’s all that really matters,” says New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan.

Jordan’s three-sack performance against the Eagles now gives him a team-high 8.5 this season.