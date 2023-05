KENNER, La. (WGNO) — In the 30th annual Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Tournament at Chateau Golf and Country Club, the event features a restaurant or caterer on every hole, and a Saints player or coach in every group.

Among them were Saints general manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Dennis Allen, and defensive end Cam Jordan. All three spoke with local media during the event.

Watch interviews of Loomis, Allen, and Jordan in the WGNO Media Player below: