BATON ROUGE, La. — Sixteen former Tigers showcased their skills in front of NFL scouts earlier today when LSU football held its annual Pro Day event at the Charles McClendon Practice Facility.

A host of Tigers hoped their work would make them leap on the draft boards. For the Saints, a team that has drafted better than most, these workouts are numerous and critical.

New Orleans Saints coaches at pro day included offensive line coach Doug Marrone, defensive coordinator Joe Woods, secondary coach Marcus Robertson, and linebackers coach Michael Hodges.

“We were out all week last week. I hit six schools in five days. I was at Tulane last week. We are doing all the work to make sure we do the right thing in April,” says New Orleans Saints linebackers coach Michael Hodges.

Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte did not run the 40-yard dash but did some individual work. The star of the day was cornerback Jerrick Bernard-Converse, who in the 40, ran a 4.4 flat.

The Saints place a very high value on character. So, much so that if a player has a red flag, there’s a very good chance he won’t be on the roster.

“It is incredibly important. We won’t draft a player till that checks out. Before we draft them as players, we talk about their makeup. It is something I learned when I got here and it has been extremely important, and it can make or break your draft class,” responded Hodges.

Hodges said these workouts are critical. He remembers Kaden Ellis standing out in his workout. And, if there was a sure thing it was Pete Werner.

“He is exceeding some expectations, but the expectations were extremely high for that player,” says Hodges.

Among the Tigers working Wednesday were McDonogh 35’s Joe Foucha, and McMain’s Colby Richardson. Among the notables watching were Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

LSU cornerback Colby Richardson jumps for a catch during LSU Pro Day on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Here are the results from LSU’s Pro Day, courtesy of LSU Athletics:

NAME HT. WT. ARM HAND WING BENCH BROAD VERTICAL 40-YD (1) 40-YD (2) 3-CONE 20 SHUTTLE Sevyn Banks 6’0 3/4 202 30.75 9.25 76.25 Micah Baskerville 6’0 3/8 224 31.375 9.5 78.25 18 9’7″ 35.5 4.75 4.81 7.75 4.78 Jarrick Bernard-Converse 6’0 3/4 196 32.25 9.75 79.125 16 10’6″ 42 4.42 4.40 7.01 4.28 Kayshon Boutte 5’11 1/4 197 31.375 9.75 77.375 7.08 Anthony Bradford 6’3 7/8 337 33 9.5 81 Joe Foucha 5’9 7/8 198 30.125 9.125 74 13 9’11” 35.5 4.69 4.70 7.32 4.53 Mekhi Garner 6’0 1/4 211 32 9.625 77.625 12 10’5″ 38.5 6.88 4.28 Ali Gaye 6’5 5/8 33.5 9.125 81.25 19 Todd Harris Jr. 5’10 3/4 186 29.375 8.75 73.125 15 9’11” 31 4.69 4.68 7.52 4.68 Jaray Jenkins 6’1 3/8 203 31.5 9.875 75.375 9’8″ 30.5 7.35 4.53 Mike Jones Jr. 5’11 1/2 227 32 10 79.25 25 9’9″ 33 4.74 4.73 7.2 4.57 BJ Ojulari 6’2 251 33.5 10.5 83 24 10’6″ 33.5 7.44 Colby Richardson 6’0 1/8 186 31.125 8.75 76 6 10’2″ 34 4.48 4.48 7.03 4.41 Jaquelin Roy 6’3 1/4 297 32.25 10.5 80.875 DNP 26 5.19 5.13 7.95 4.75 Tre’Mond Shorts 6’4 326 34.375 9.5 82.5 23 8’6″ 24 5.26 5.27 7.96 4.94 Jay Ward 6’0 5/8 189 32.25 8.5 77.25 11’1″ 36 7.31 4.36 Courtesy: LSU Athletics

The 2023 NFL Draft will take place April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri.