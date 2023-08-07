METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — “We’ll see Derek, we’ll see Jameis, and we’ll see Haener,” head coach Dennis Allen said Monday after the 11th day of Saints Training Camp at the indoor facility in Metairie.

Allen also said he expects “our guys,” which likely means starters, to play “at least in the first preseason game and we’ll see where we’re at.”

The highlight play from receiver drills during the portion of practice that TV cameras are allowed to shoot

The Saints will kick off preseason play against the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, August 13, at noon.