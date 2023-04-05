Courtesy of NewOrleansSaints.com

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have re-signed LB Andrew Dowell. The announcement was made by Saints’ Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Dowell, 6-0, 238, has played in 34 career games since first joining the New Orleans practice squad for the last six weeks of the 2019 season. Over the past two seasons, Dowell has been a significant contributor on the team’s special teams units, making 22 coverage stops, one blocked punt, two forced fumbles and one defensive tackle. In 2022, Dowell appeared in all 17 games and recorded seven coverage stops and two forced fumbles. In 2021, he played in 16 contests and ranked second on the team with 15 coverage stops, adding one blocked punt and one defensive tackle. In a 9-0 shutout at Tampa Bay, Dec. 19, Dowell became the first NFL player that season to record five coverage stops in a contest.

The Fairview, Ohio native originally started his NFL career in 2019 when he signed as an undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys out of Michigan State. A four-year letter winner and three-year starter at linebacker for the Spartans, he posted career college totals of 260 tackles, including 15 for losses with 5.5 sacks, 16 passes defensed, three fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and one interception. As a senior, in 2018, Dowell was named honorable mention All-Big Ten, when he opened all 13 games and posted a college career-best 97 stops, 8.5 tackles for loss, nine passes defensed and 3.5 sacks. Dowell graduated with a bachelor’s degree in advertising management and is currently working towards a master’s degree.