METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Saints opened practice to media for the second day of minicamp at the team’s training facility in Metairie, La., on Wednesday.

One notable absence was All-Pro defensive end Cam Jordan, which head coach Dennis Allen humorously squashed health issues for the eight-time Pro Bowler, who has only missed one game due to injury since being drafted as the 24th overall pick in 2011.

“Is Cam Jordan’s absence injury-related,” one reporter questioned.

“I would say it’s old age-related, you know,” joked Coach Allen. “But Cam’s fine. He’ll be fine.”

Minicamp concludes on Wednesday.