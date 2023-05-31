METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Even with the disruption of practice due to lightning, which caused the team to move training indoors, the New Orleans Saints returned to Week 2 of Organized Team Activties on Tuesday following the Memorial Day weekend.

Saints second-year head coach Dennis Allen was happy to get the team back out on the field to shake off the holiday rust.

“Good to get everybody back out here again,” said Allen. “You know, after Memorial Day, get back out here and go to work. I felt like we practiced like a team that’s been all for four days. So there’s a lot of things that we got to get cleaned up, but we’ll have another opportunity to get out here tomorrow, clean some things up, get better.”

Among the players in attendance at the team’s performance facility in Metairie, La., was All-Pro linebacker Demario Davis, who was one of several coaches and players to talk with media following OTAs:

Demario Davis, LB

Jameis Winston, QB

Rashid Shaheed, WR

Alontae Taylor, CB

Joe Woods, Defensive Coordinator

The Saints will host a third day of media availability on Tuesday, June 6, during the final week of OTA training.