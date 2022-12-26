METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The Saints got their biggest win of the season on Christmas Eve, but their playoff chances did not get any better.

The Saints defeated the Browns, 17-10, after falling behind 10-0.

New Orleans rallied despite playing in 6-degree temps and minus-14 wind chill at kickoff.

Head coach Dennis Allen was asked about the toughness of wide receiver Rashid Shaheed – Allen said the entire team showed toughness.

“We haven’t been in that environment with this group of guys, so you don’t know how everybody is going to respond,” said Allen. “I felt like our team responded well to those environments, and I thought Rashid responded well himself.”

Allen admitted he was pulling for the Cardinals on Sunday.

And for three and a half quarters it was all good, but the Bucs rallied from 10 down to win in overtime.

So, to win the NFC South, the Saints have to win two, the Bucs have to lose two.

Saints at Eagles on Sunday.

Kickoff is set for noon.

Eagles are favored by 6.5.