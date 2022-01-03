WATCH: Sean Payton, Saints talk team’s must-have win in home finale

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Saints are still in the NFC playoff hunt with the team’s 18-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers in the home finale inside the Caeasars Superdome on Sunday, Jan. 2.

The must-have win, like most this season, was largely due to the play of the Saints defense led by Cam Jordan, who recorded 3.5 sacks against their NFC South rival – 7.5 in his last three games.

Defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson also came up big with a game-clinching interception to seal the win and keep the team’s playoff hopes alive with one regular-season game remaining – a road trip to Atlanta to face the Falcons (7-9).

Aside from head coach Sean Payton’s post-game comments heard in the video posted at the top of the page, check out what quarterback Taysom Hill and his teammates had to say below: