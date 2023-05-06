Germantown baseball dominated in both hitting and pitching on Saturday as the Mavericks won game three over Center Hill to advance to the third round of the MHSAA 6A state tournament.
Germantown Baseball Walks Off Center Hill to Advance to Round Three
by: David Edelstein
