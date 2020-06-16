Gov. Cuomo gives go-ahead for US Open tennis in NY in August

FILE – In this Sept. 8, 2019, file photo, Rafael Nadal, of Spain, hugs the trophy after defeating Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, to win the men’s singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

(AP) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the U.S. Open tennis tournament will be held starting in late August as part of the state’s reopening from lockdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Tennis Association had decided to go forward with its marquee event in New York City without spectators, pending an OK from the state. Like many sports leagues, the professional tennis tours have been suspended since March because of COVID-19.

The U.S. Open is scheduled to run from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13. It normally is each season’s fourth and final Grand Slam tournament but would be the second of 2020.

