Gulf South Conference postpones fall sports until January

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WJTV) – The Gulf South Conference (GSC) announced it will postpone competition in basketball, football, soccer and volleyball until at least January 1, 2021. The postponement was due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to GSC, the sports have been identified as high contact risk sports by the NCAA and are subject to significant testing requirements for all student-athletes and “inner bubble” personnel.

Cross country and golf competition will be permitted during the fall semester with the GSC Cross Country Championship date potentially moved to better accommodate the calendar.

All practice, strength and conditioning, team meetings, and other countable athletic related activities (CARA) shall be subject to NCAA rules, NCAA health and safety requirements, and institutional discretion.

In the sports of football, soccer, and volleyball, the conference will evaluate options for spring competition that provide meaningful competition for these student-athletes. A spring season may not feature the use of traditional formats for regular season play or tournaments.

In the sport of basketball, the GSC leaders said they will work over the next several weeks to outline a calendar for this year’s basketball schedule and tournament.

