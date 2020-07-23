Gulf South Conference to delay Fall sports season

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Gulf South Conference (GSC) announced it will delay the start of intercollegiate competition in the fall semester.

The Board of Directors approved the delay on Tuesday, July 21, to either the last week of September or the first week of October.

In an effort to provide a fall competition season for conference members, soccer, volleyball and football will exclusively play against conference opponents.

The conference will continue to monitor the situation to make any further changes prior to the start of practice for the adjusted championship segment.

Mississippi College in Clinton is part of the GSC.

LATEST STORIES: