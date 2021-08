CLEVELAND, Miss. (WJTV) - Courtney Hunter has four children who are students in the Cleveland School District. She said they are eligible for pandemic EBT cards, and they check all the boxes to get the relief, but a website said they're not getting a dime.

"The lady in my district said she was going to update it and give me the corrected form. I wish they would go ahead and get that done because people are waiting, kids are waiting. We shouldn't have to wait. They're in school," said Hunter.