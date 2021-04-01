Hank Aaron Sports Academy announces available slots for series

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hank Aaron Sports Academy (HASA) announced that due to the overwhelming response from teams throughout the region, it has available slots for participation.

No additional teams will be booked for the April 17-18 HASA Capital City Series. Sixty-eight teams are participating in the series. All entry fees have been waived for participation in this tournament.

There’s 30 similar tournaments on schedule for the remainder of 2021 featuring travel ball and recreational (“rec”) teams from the Jackson-Metro area as well as from throughout the Gulf States region all to be played at the HASA 10 field campus.

For more information, visit www.hankaaronsports.com.