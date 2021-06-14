Hank Aaron Sports Academy to be home to high school summer league

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Hank Aaron Sports Academy announced the academy will be the home for the Jackson Public School (JPS) and Metro-areas Summer League.

This league is for both junior high and high school current and prospective players along with youth interested in learning and advancing their baseball skills and ambitions. These games (double-headers) are played on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the HASA.

The league will continue throughout the summer months while weekend travel ball/rec ball tournaments featuring teams from surrounding states will be conducted at the HASA on weekends continuing in July through October.

For more information, visit www.hankaaronsports.com.