WJTV
by: David Edelstein
Posted: Feb 22, 2023 / 01:45 AM CST
Updated: Feb 22, 2023 / 01:45 AM CST
Hartfield Academy boys soccer won the MAIS Division I boys soccer state championship Monday.
The Hawks discuss the comeback overtime win.
