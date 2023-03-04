WJTV
by: David Edelstein
Posted: Mar 4, 2023 / 12:12 AM CST
Updated: Mar 4, 2023 / 12:12 AM CST
On day two of three for MHSAA basketball state championships, Hattiesburg boys won the 5A title, West Jones girls topped Callaway for the 5A title and Lake girls won the 5A title.
Sports Zone’s David Edelstein shares the highlights.
