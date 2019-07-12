Hattiesburg native, MVSU standout Lenise Stallings named head coach at Wiley College

Hattiesburg native Lenise Stallings is taking over the women’s basketball program at Wiley College.

The former Mississippi Valley State University standout succeeds Bianca McGee who led the Lady Wildcats to 11 victories in two seasons. Stallings will be the Lady Wildcats’ fourth head coach in the last six seasons – which is something she hopes to change, according to wileyathletics.com.

“We are going to bring stability back to this program,” Stallings said. “We are going to enhance recruitment and be out in the community. I’m extremely relational. I’m a mom first. I never turn off my coaching side. If you call me at midnight, you are going to get a coach but you’re going to get a mom. That’s where we are going to be in the first year. We are going to be our best self every day.”

Stallings comes to Wiley College after serving as an assistant coach at Tennessee State University. Before that she was an assistant coach at her alma mater Mississippi Valley State University.

While playing at Mississippi Valley, Stallings was a four-year letter winner for the Devilettes. She helped lead MVSU to an appearance in the 2013 SWAC Basketball Tournament Championship game her senior year. In 2012, she aided her team in earning a bid to the WNIT and a SWAC Regular Season title.