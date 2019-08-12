Hattiesburg native Snoop Conner off to strong start with Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) — Hattiesburg native Snoop Conner is trying to carve out a role in the crowded Rebels backfield.

The freshman running back was on campus early, and participated in spring ball which has paid off big time throughout camp so far.

“It helped me a lot,” Conner said. “In the spring I was moving and like just didn’t know what I was doing really. Now in fall camp I’m better prepared for it…It’s pretty fun because…the offense is based off the running back.”

Conner is positioning himself to make an impact as a true freshman in a deep backfield with guys like senior starter Scottie Phillips, fellow Hattiesburg native Isaiah Woullard, and five-star freshman Jerrion Ealy, among others.