HBCU World Series canceled at Hank Aaron Sports Academy

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The HBCU World Series presented by the Hank Aaron Sports Academy and all events will not take place May 28-30, 2021, in Jackson. The series was set to take place at the Hank Aaron Sports Academy at Smith-Wills Stadium.
The Hank Aaron Sports Academy released the following statement:
Though we were eagerly anticipating hosting this historic event in Jackson, Norfolk State University opted not to participate based on the risk associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Ms. Webb, Athletic Director at Norfolk State University, expressed her appreciation in the invitation and under normal circumstances would welcome the opportunity to represent her conference in the event. BCSG 360 respects and supports the decision of Ms. Webb and Norfolk State University.
We would like to thank the City of Jackson, Visit Jackson, Tim Bennett and the Hank Aaron Sports Academy, youth of Jackson, HBCU alumni and fans and so many other sponsors/strategic partners for their hard work and effort to make this event so appealing to HBCU baseball fans across the country. BCSG 360 would like to congratulate Southern University and Norfolk State University for winning their conference championships and extend best wishes to them as they prepare to compete in the NCAA Regional’s. The overwhelming interest for the HBCU World Series is confirmation that the HBCU World Series must happen. Rest assured that BCSG 360 and event stakeholders are working tirelessly to ensure the HBCU World Series comes to fruition in 2022. Again, thank you Jackson, MS and Hank Sports Academy at Smith-Wills Stadium and we look forward to seeing you in 2022 for the Soul City Diamond Classic.Hank Aaron Sports Academy