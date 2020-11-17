Head coach for Ole Miss Men’s Basketball team tests positive for coronavirus

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi announced the men’s head basketball coach has tested positive for the coronavirus.

After going through the team’s regular protocol on Monday, it was determined on Tuesday that Kermit Davis tested positive for the virus. He was retested on Tuesday, and those results are still pending.

According to officials, the team is going through contact tracing. Those found to be in close contact with Davis will go into quarantine per medical guidelines.

If Davis’ Tuesday test comes back positive, he will remain in isolation at his home and miss the first tow games of the season. The university said Ronnie Hamilton will serve as the team’s interim head coach during Davis’ absence.

