Hendrick: Both Ponder & Jones can get the job done

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Jackson State Tigers are preparing for a big match up in Atlanta against Bethune-Cookman University.

Head coach John Hendrick said although Derrick Ponder was named QB1, he’s confident in both Ponder and their strong number two — Jalon Jones.

“Jalon [Jones] with the ball in his hands is like a skilled receiver or running back,” said Hendrick. “He throws the intermediate ball well, he throws the short game well. Derrick [Ponder] is guy, with the ball in his hands, he’s going to get you a first down. He’s not going to take the long runs like Jalon. But, Derrick has a great touch on the deep ball.”

Jackson State takes on the Tigers in the SWAC/MEAC Challange Sunday at 2 p.m. CST at Georgia State University Stadium.